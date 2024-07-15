Gophers schedule official visit with No. 1 player in Minnesota
The No. 1 ranked high school basketball player in Minnesota, Tommy Ahneman, has scheduled an official visit for the Gophers on August 29, according to multiple reports.
He was the North Dakota Gatorade Player of The Year at Sheyenne High School in West Fargo, N.D. last season. He has since announced his intention to attend Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul for his final year of high school basketball.
Last weekend was the first evaluation period for coaches and scouts to watch prospective high school recruits in July. According to 247Sports' Ryan James, the Gophers had their eyes set on Ahneman and IMG Academy's Amari Allen.
Ahneman has a four-star composite recruit, according to 247Sports. He was officially offered by Minnesota earlier this summer after an unofficial visit in June. He also has official visits scheduled with Nebraska, Wisconsin and Notre Dame, while he is also considering Iowa.
The Gophers football team will kickoff their 2024 season on Aug. 29 and it will be a massive recruiting weekend for the basketball team with their top two targets on campus, as Ahneman will be joined by Allen on campus.