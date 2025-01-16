Gophers signee Makena Christian named McDonald's All-American nominee
Gophers women's basketball signee forward Makena Christian was one of 724 boys or girls basketball players across the country to be named a McDonald's All-American nominee on Thursday.
Hailing from Hartford, Wisc., Christian has been verbally committed to Minnesota since February and she officially signed with the program in November. ESPN ranks her as the 52nd-best player in the class of 2025 nationally and the second-best player from Wisconsin. She is the 50th ranked player in the country according to 247Sports' composite rankings.
Listed at 5-foot-11, she plays a traditional forward position for Hartford High School. She recently passed 2,000 career points early this season as she continues to perform like one of the best players in the Midwest.
The final list of 24 girls and 24 boys to be named McDonald's All-Americans will be named later this month. Christian joins Zoey Bershers as one of two 2025 recruits signed to play for Minnesota next season.
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube Channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter, which will enter you into a drawing for the EA College Gameday 25 video game (you choose between PS5 or Xbox).