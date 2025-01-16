Gophers signee Makena Christian named McDonald's All-American nominee

𝐁𝐚 𝐃𝐚 𝐁𝐚 𝐁𝐚 𝐁𝐚! 𝐖𝐞’𝐫𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧’ 𝐢𝐭.😎



Congrats to @ChristianMakena on being selected to the McDonald’s All-American nominee list!#SkiUMah | #Gophers〽️ pic.twitter.com/pWDov5p5cJ