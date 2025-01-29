Gophers' super-recruit Tori Oehrlein cracks 4,000 career points
Make it three players to surpass 4,000 career points in Minnesota girls high school basketball history.
Tori Oehrlein, who is committed to the Gophers and is only a junior, became the third to reach the 4,000-point mark when she scored 42 points in Crosby-Ironton's 110-27 win over East Central on Tuesday night. Oehrlein drilled a 3-pointer with just under 13 minutes left in the second half to reach the milestone.
She scored 42 points on a night that she entered the game with 3,960 career points.
Oehrlein joins rebekah Dahlman of Braham (5,060 points) and Addison Mack of Minnehaha Academy in the 4,000-point club. Mack, a senior this season, cracked the mark on Dec. 28.
There's about to a fourth member of the club. Maddyn Greenway, a junior from Providence Academy, scored 41 points Tuesday night to get to 3,977 career points. Greenway, who is the daughter of former Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway, is committed to Kentucky.
Crosby-Ironton is 18-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class 2A. Oehrlein is averaging 30.2 points, 16.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 7.1 steals per game.
In the latest ESPN Class of 2026 girls basketball recruit rankings, Greenway is No. 16 nationally and Oehrlein is 43rd.
