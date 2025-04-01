Gophers take down Florida to reach WBIT championship game
Minnesota will play Belmont for the tournament title on Wednesday.
The Gophers women's basketball team has reached the WBIT championship game after dumping Florida 66-52 Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indiana.
Minnesota (24-11) will face Belmont in the title game on Wednesday, once again at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse. The championship game will be televised on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. CT.
The Gophers were led by sophomore Grace Grocholski's 20 points. Tori McKinney added 14 points and Mallory Heyer finished with 13 points and a season-best 15 rebounds.
Florida was led by freshman Liv McGill. The former Hopkins High School star finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. She finished her first season of college hoops by averaging 16.5 points to lead the Gators.
