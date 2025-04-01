All Gophers

Gophers take down Florida to reach WBIT championship game

Minnesota will play Belmont for the tournament title on Wednesday.

Joe Nelson

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Dawn Plitzuweit during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Dawn Plitzuweit during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Gophers women's basketball team has reached the WBIT championship game after dumping Florida 66-52 Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indiana.

Minnesota (24-11) will face Belmont in the title game on Wednesday, once again at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse. The championship game will be televised on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. CT.

The Gophers were led by sophomore Grace Grocholski's 20 points. Tori McKinney added 14 points and Mallory Heyer finished with 13 points and a season-best 15 rebounds.

Florida was led by freshman Liv McGill. The former Hopkins High School star finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. She finished her first season of college hoops by averaging 16.5 points to lead the Gators.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Gophers Basketball