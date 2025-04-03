All Gophers

Gophers topple Belmont in WBIT Tournament championship game

Tori McKinney scored 26 points and was named the WBIT Tournament MVP.

Joe Nelson

Minnesota celebrates the WBIT Tournament title on Tuesday, April 2, 2025.
Minnesota celebrates the WBIT Tournament title on Tuesday, April 2, 2025. / Credit: Minnesota Athletics
The Minnesota Gophers ended the season by running through the WBIT Tournament and winning the championship with a 75-63 victory over Belmont Tuesday evening at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indiana.

Tori McKinney scored a career-high 26 points to lead Minnesota and Mallory Heyer was dominant, finishing with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Amaya Battle stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Minnesota buzzed through the tournament with wins over Toledo, Missouri State, Gonzaga, Florida and Belmont to finish the 2024-25 season with a 25-11 record. Though they missed out on the NCAA Tournament, they helped shape a bright future and did so without star player Mara Braun, who missed the majority of the season for a second year in a row due to a foot injury.

McKinney was named the WBIT Tournament MVP, while she and Battle were named to the All-Tournament team.

With McKinney, Braun, Battle, Grace Grocholski, Heyer and Sophie Hart all expected back next season, the Gophers could be on the verge of something special in 2025-26.

Joe Nelson
Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

