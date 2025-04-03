Gophers topple Belmont in WBIT Tournament championship game
The Minnesota Gophers ended the season by running through the WBIT Tournament and winning the championship with a 75-63 victory over Belmont Tuesday evening at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indiana.
Tori McKinney scored a career-high 26 points to lead Minnesota and Mallory Heyer was dominant, finishing with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Amaya Battle stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Minnesota buzzed through the tournament with wins over Toledo, Missouri State, Gonzaga, Florida and Belmont to finish the 2024-25 season with a 25-11 record. Though they missed out on the NCAA Tournament, they helped shape a bright future and did so without star player Mara Braun, who missed the majority of the season for a second year in a row due to a foot injury.
McKinney was named the WBIT Tournament MVP, while she and Battle were named to the All-Tournament team.
With McKinney, Braun, Battle, Grace Grocholski, Heyer and Sophie Hart all expected back next season, the Gophers could be on the verge of something special in 2025-26.