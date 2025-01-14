Gophers' Tori McKinney active, Annika Stewart questionable ahead of Maryland game
The Gophers are gearing up for one of their biggest games in recent program memory Tuesday night against No. 8 Maryland. After missing last week's game against Rutgers with a concussion, freshman Tori McKinney is off the Big Ten's availability report, while leading-scorer Annika Stewart is questionable.
McKinney has been a breakout star for Minnesota, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week earlier this season. She's averaging 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 47.7/36.8/91.7 shooting splits. She has started 11 of 12 games since Mara Braun went down with injury.
Stewart transferred to Minnesota this offseason after four seasons at Nebraska. She's averaging 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game on 59.7/44.4/68.2 shooting splits. She has played all 17 games this season off the bench, so her questionable tag comes as a bit of a surprise.
Betting odds view Minnesota as 10.5-point underdogs heading into the game. They will need all hands on deck if they want to take down a 15-1 Maryland squad on the road.
