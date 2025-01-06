Gophers' Tori McKinney named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Gophers guard Tori McKinney was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. She is the first Minnesota player to win the award since Grace Grocholski last February.
Hailing from Minnetonka, Minn., McKinney has stepped up in a big way since guard Mara Braun went down with an injury. She has started the last 11 games for Minnesota and she has averaged 12.6 points per game. In the last three games, she averaged 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. She scored a career-high 25 points in Minnesota's first Big Ten win of the season against Penn State.
McKinney has been on campus for less than 10 months, but she has already made a huge impact. The Gophers will return to action on Wednesday, Dec. 8 against Rutgers, as they look for their sixth straight win and 16th overall.
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube Channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter, which will enter you into a drawing for the EA College Gameday 25 video game (you choose between PS5 or Xbox).