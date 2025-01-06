Gophers' Tori McKinney named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

NEWS: #Gophers freshman guard Tori McKinney (@tori_mckinney_) has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.



In her last 3 games, she has averaged 12.3p, 3.6r and 5a per game. She's the first UMN player to win the award since Grace Grocholski last Feb.