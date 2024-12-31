Gophers' Tori McKinney named National Freshman of the Week
Gophers' forward Tori McKinney has been named U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) National Freshman of the Week, after a breakout performance on Saturday against Penn State.
McKinney scored a career-high 25 points on 7-12 shooting from the field and a perfect 8-8 mark from the free throw line. She added five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 33 minutes of play.
Hailing from Minnetonka, Minn., McKinney has emerged as a serious threat, starting the last nine games for the Gophers. Since star guard Mara Braun went down with an injury, she's averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
Less than 10 months ago, McKinney won a Minnesota High School Class 4A State Championship with the Skippers, now she is one of the best players on a 13-1 Gophers team. Injuries to Braun and Taylor Woodson have tested Minnesota's depth, but McKinney has stepped up as a true freshman.
