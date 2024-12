Gophers' Tori McKinney named National Freshman of the Week

𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐒𝐨𝐧𝐚π₯ 𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐑𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐑𝐞 π–πžπžπ€β­οΈ



After dropping a career high 25 points in our @B1Gwbball Home Opener, @tori_mckinney_ has earned @USBWA honors!πŸ‘ #SkiUMah | #Gophers〽️ pic.twitter.com/Pp318E6wSs