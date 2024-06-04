Gophers women's basketball adds backup PG from transfer portal
UMass graduate transfer guard Alexsia Rose committed to the Gophers Monday night, via a social media post on X.
Last season in Amehurst, she averaged 11.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. She started 17 of the 20 games she played in for the Minutewomen.
Listed at 5-foot-7, it was her first season at UMass after playing her first three years of college basketball at East Carolina. The 2024-25 season will be her extra COVID year of eligibility.
Rose joins Michigan transfer Taylor Woodson and Nebraska transfer Annika Stewart as pickups from the portal this offseason for head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and her staff. She will likely fill the void left by backup guard Janay Sanders who graduated last season. There is a strong chance to be the backup point guard and the first player off the bench next season.