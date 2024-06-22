Gophers women's basketball adds commitment from 2025 Arkansas state champion
Zoey Bershers verbally committed to Minnesota on Saturday.
Farmington, Arkansas 2025 forward Zoey Bershers verbally committed to the Gophers on Saturday. She is Minnesota's second commitment in the class of 2025.
Bershers has led Farmington High School to back-to-back Arkansas 4A state championships. According to her social media, she recently visited the University of Central Arkansas and held other offers from Seton Hall, UC Santa Barbara and Wichita State.
She joins Wisconsin forward Makena Christian as the second 2025 recruit to verbally commit to Minnesota.
