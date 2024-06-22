All Gophers

Gophers women's basketball adds commitment from 2025 Arkansas state champion

Zoey Bershers verbally committed to Minnesota on Saturday.

Jan 3, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Dawn Plitzuweit looks on during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 3, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Dawn Plitzuweit looks on during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Farmington, Arkansas 2025 forward Zoey Bershers verbally committed to the Gophers on Saturday. She is Minnesota's second commitment in the class of 2025.

Bershers has led Farmington High School to back-to-back Arkansas 4A state championships. According to her social media, she recently visited the University of Central Arkansas and held other offers from Seton Hall, UC Santa Barbara and Wichita State.

She joins Wisconsin forward Makena Christian as the second 2025 recruit to verbally commit to Minnesota.

