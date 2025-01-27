All Gophers

Gophers women's basketball falls out of top 25 after up and down week

Minnesota is third among the others receiving votes category.

Tony Liebert

Jan 3, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Mallory Heyer (24) celebrates with guard Grace Grocholski (25) during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
After a loss to No. 24 Michigan and a 21-point win over Wisconsin, Gophers women's basketball has fallen out of the latest Associated Press (AP) top 25.

Minnesota began last week as the 23rd-ranked team in the country. Last Wednesday's game at the Barn against the Wolverines was a great opportunity to solidify their standing, but a five-point loss gave other teams an opportunity to climb the rankings. They were able to salvage the week and blow out a struggling Badgers team by 21 on Sunday.

The Gophers still received 20 votes in the AP Poll, which puts them third in the "others receiving votes category," and only 21 votes behind Florida State, which is ranked 25th.

Minnesota will now face its toughest two-game stretch of the season in Los Angeles. They will take on No. 4 Southern Cal and superstar guard Juju Watkins on Thursday followed by undefeated No. 2 UCLA on Sunday. A win in either game would be an impressive feat for head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and her squad and it was almost guarantee them a spot in next week's poll.

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

