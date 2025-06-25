Gophers women’s basketball invited to prestigious Bahamas tournament
The Gophers women's basketball team will take part in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship as part of their nonconference schedule next season. The tournament is set to be held be at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center in Nassau, The Bahamas on November 24 and 26.
Billed as one of the premier nonconference tournaments, the Gophers join Alabama, Belmont, Harvard, Ohio State, South Florida and West Virginia in the tourney. An eighth team will be announced at a later date.
The tournament will feature two, four-team divisions that result in two champions being crowned. Matchups, games times and television/streaming info will also be announced at a later date.
Tickets are available here, beginning July 15.
Minnesota will play an 18-game conference schedule this season, facing Wisconsin twice and 16 other single home or away contests. Minnesota will host Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, UCLA and USC. Minnesota will travel to Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers and Washington.