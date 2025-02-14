Gophers women's basketball rallies to force OT, but falls to No. 9 Ohio State
Despite trailing by as many as 14 points in the second half, the Gophers women’s basketball team rallied to force overtime, but it was No. 9 Ohio State who came out on top, 87-84, anyways Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio.
Elsa Lemmilia made a pair of clutch buckets, four of her just six points for the game, in the waning minute of the overtime session to seal the game for the Buckeyes (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten). Cotie McMahon led Ohio State with a game-high 25 points, six assists and four rebounds; Ava Watson scored 16 points; and Taylor Thierry and Jaloni Cambridge finished with 10 points apiece.
Sophie Hart led the Gophers (19-7, 7-7) with 21 points and four rebounds. Amaya Battle recorded 17 points, five assists and four rebounds, and Tori McKinney and Mallory Heyer finished with 10 points each.
The Gophers return to action on Sunday when they host Oregon for a 2 p.m. tipoff.