Gophers women's basketball ranked in AP Poll for the first time since 2019
Gophers women's basketball is ranked No. 24 in the latest Associated Press (AP) Top 25 poll. It's the program's first ranking in the poll since 2019.
After a remarkable 16-1 start to the 2024-25 season, Minnesota hasn't received much national recognition due to a lack of a marquee win. The Gophers officially received 45 votes in the poll, tying them with Oklahoma State for the 24th spot.
Minnesota has not been ranked since the 2019-20 preseason poll, which was nearly 1,900 days ago. In Lindsay Whalen's second season as head coach, the Gophers opened with a home loss to Missouri State and they weren't able to return to the poll until today.
In only her second season with the program, head coach Dawn Plitzuweit has the Gophers ranked inside of the top 25, despite two long-term injuries to rotational players Mara Braun and Taylor Woodson. Minnesota will have a tough test on Tuesday night against No. 8 Maryland on the road.
