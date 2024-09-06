Gophers women's basketball reveals nonconference schedule
The Gophers women’s basketball team will begin its 2024-25 season at home at Williams Arena in Minneapolis with a matchup against Central Connecticut State on Nov. 4. It’s the first matchup between the two programs and the first of the U’s nonconference slate, which was released Friday.
The Gophers will have a 12-game nonconference slate, beginning with the game against the Blue Devils on Nov. 4, that features a pair of tournaments: the Briann January Classic and Big Easy Classic.
Those tournaments will feature some of the most intriguing matchups of the schedule, including a game against an Oregon State team that made the Elite 8 last season on Nov. 16 in the Briann January Classic and a game against Big 12 member Houston on Nov. 29 in the Big Easy Classic.
The Gophers will face a Jackson State team coming off NCAA Tournament appearance at home on Dec. 11, and they'll close the nonconference slate with a TBA matchup at home on Dec. 20.
Find the Gophers' full nonconference schedule below:
Gophers' nonconference schedule
- Nov. 4: Central Connecticut State (home)
- Nov. 8: Vermont (home)
- Nov. 12: UMass Lowell (home)
- Nov. 16: Oregon State (neutral site)
- Nov. 17: SMU (neutral site)
- Nov. 20: Eastern Illinois (home)
- Nov. 24: Montana (home)
- Nov. 29: Houston (neutral site)
- Nov. 30: Louisiana (neutral site)
- Dec. 3: North Florida (home)
- Dec. 11: Jackson State (home)
- Dec. 20: TBA (home)