Gophers women's basketball rises in top 25 ahead of clash with Michigan
After entering the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 poll last week for the first time since 2019, Gophers women's basketball has moved up one spot to No. 23 in the latest poll.
Minnesota faced a tough challenge in its first game as a ranked team in a 99-92 loss to No. 8 Maryland last Tuesday, but responded with an improbable16-point fourth-quarter comeback against Northwestern on Sunday.
Voters were impressed enough to bump the Gophers up one spot to No. 23.
The Gophers are 17-2 on the season, but still lack a marquee win. They will have a great opportunity to pick up a ranked win at the Barn on Wednesday night against No. 24 Michigan. The Wolverines are ranked 25th in the latest NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, so the game will be a Quad 1 opportunity for Minnesota.
Their only other game this week will be a rematch against border rival Wisconsin at home, a team that the Gophers took down 59-50 earlier this season on New Year's Eve. Minnesota is one of seven Big Ten teams ranked in the latest AP poll.
