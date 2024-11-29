Gophers women's basketball shuts down Houston in Big Easy Classic
The Gophers women's basketball team just keeps on rolling. The latest impressive Minnesota victory came on Friday in a game the team never trailed on its way to a convincing 61-44 win over Houston at the Big Easy Classic in New Orleans.
The Gophers (8-0) quickly jumped out to a 13-4 lead and never looked back. While the Cougars (2-5) were able to close the gap to trail just 16-13 heading into the second quarter, Minnesota went on a 10-0 run in the second frame, dominating the quarter 16-6 before outscoring Houston by a 10-point margin again in the third quarter to take complete control.
It was a balanced effort from the U, with four players scoring in double digits. Grace Grocholski led the charge with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Sophie Hart, Tori McKinney and Taylor Woodson each scored 10 points apiece, with McKinney and Woodson each grabbing seven and six rebounds, respectively.
Laila Blair and Summer Bostock each scored 10 for the Cougars. Houston shot just 26% from the field.
Minnesota scored 16 points off 14 Houston turnovers and won the rebounding battle 45-36. Twelve came on the offensive end, leading to 14 second-chance points. Mallory Heyer led the Gophers in rebounding with 11 boards.
The Gophers return to action in the Big Easy Classic on Saturday when they take on Louisiana at 11 a.m.