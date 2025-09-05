Gophers women's basketball unveils much-improved 2025 nonconference slate
Gophers women's basketball has revealed its official 2025 nonconference schedule, which features marquee games against Kansas, Marquette, Drake, South Florida and Alabama or Harvard.
Year three of the Dawn Plitzuweit era will officially begin on November 4 at Williams Arena against North Dakota. With a ton of returning production and two full seasons under the new staff's belt, there will be high expectations for the Gophers in 2025-26.
Minnesota's nonconference schedule last season ranked among the weakest in the entire country. This year's is much improved. An early home game against Marquette will be a great opportunity to make a statement against a power conference program.
A pivotal late November stretch begins with a game at Kansas before a trip to the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Championships against South Florida and then either Alabama or Harvard. Minnesota's record during that stretch will tell a lot about its long-term potential.
They will have a trio of mid-major opponents at home before a sneaky road trip to Des Moines to face a Drake program that routinely flirts with the NCAA Tournament. The Gophers' nonconference slate severely hurt their NCAA Tournament resume last season, but that will not be the case in 2025. They have the potential to have up to five 'Quad 1' opportunities before Big Ten play even begins.