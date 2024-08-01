Gophers women's basketball to compete in pair of fall tournaments
The Gophers women’s basketball team announced it will compete in a pair of tournaments this fall: the Briann January Classic in Tempe, Ariz., and the Big Easy Classic in New Orleans. The two tournaments are the first announced games for the U for the upcoming season.
The Gophers will face SMU and Oregon State during the Briann January Classic, which takes place from Nov. 16-17 at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz.
Both teams will be in their first seasons in new conferences; SMU is joining the Atlantic Coast Conference after previously being in the AAC and Oregon State is joining the West Coast Conference following the collapse of the Pac 12. Tickets for the tournament can be found here.
Later that month, the U will head down to New Orleans for the Big Easy Classic, where it will play Houston and Louisiana on Nov. 29-30, respectively. It will be the first time the Gophers have ever competed in a tournament in the state of Louisiana. Ticket information for the tournament will be available at the end of August.
Dawn Plitzuweit and the Minnesota women are coming off a season in which they went 20-16 but only 5-13 in Big Ten play. They finished as the runner-up in the WNIT.