Illinois' Tomislav Ivisic and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn questionable for Gophers clash
Illinois big man Tomislav Ivisic (ankle) and reserve guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (illness) are questionable for Saturday's game against the Gophers according to the Big Ten's availability report.
Ivisic is second on Illinois, averaging 12.8 points per game this season. He also adds 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 49.7/33.7/75.0 shooting splits. He left their game on Wednesday night against Rutgers with an apparent ankle injury in the second half. He returned later in the game before leaving again. Head coach Brad Underwood confirmed it was a sprained ankle.
Gibbs-Lawhorn averaged 8.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game off the bench. He is reportedly dealing with the flu, but he did play 21 minutes in their game on Wednesday. Illinois is getting Tre White back into the lineup, who missed Wednesday's game with an illness. He has started 22 games this season while averaging 9.7 points and 5.5 rebounds.
There's no new injury news for the Gophers, who are still waiting for Toledo transfer Tyler Cochran to make his season debut after preseason foot surgery. Saturday's game at the Barn will tip-off at 5 p.m. CT and it will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.