Incoming Gophers transfer to reportedly miss summer workouts with injury

Minnesota will be without one of its nine transfer portal additions this summer.

Vanderbilt’s A.J. Hoggard (11) and M.J. Collins Jr. (2) take the ball away from California forward B.J. Omot (20) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press, incoming California transfer wing B.J. Omot is expected to miss summer workouts with the Gophers as he recovers from surgery for a stress fracture in his leg.

Omot missed 29 games last season with the Golden Bears due to a wrist injury. Before that, he played two seasons at North Dakota, where he averaged 16.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in his last full season.

The former Mankato East High School standout will have two years of eligibility left with his home-state Gophers. Greder reported that Omot is expected to make a full recovery in time for the 2025-26 season. He projects as one of the top players to come off the bench for Minnesota this season.

The new-look Gophers, which includes nine incoming transfers, arrived on campus earlier this week for summer workouts, which will start next week.

