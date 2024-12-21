Injury report: Gophers big man Frank Mitchell out Saturday with concussion
Gophers starting big man Frank Mitchell is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against Fairleigh Dickinson with concussion-like symptoms.
Mitchell missed two games to start the season with a dislocated shoulder, but he's been in the starting lineup for the previous nine games. The Gophers will start veteran Parker Fox in his place. He has averaged 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game this season, but Minnesota will now lean on Fox and Trey Edmonds as replacements in the frontcourt.
