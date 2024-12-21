All Gophers

Injury report: Gophers big man Frank Mitchell out Saturday with concussion

Mitchell will miss his third game of the season.

Tony Liebert

Nov 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Frank Mitchell (00) works around Yale Bulldogs forward Nick Townsend (42) during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Gophers starting big man Frank Mitchell is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against Fairleigh Dickinson with concussion-like symptoms.

Mitchell missed two games to start the season with a dislocated shoulder, but he's been in the starting lineup for the previous nine games. The Gophers will start veteran Parker Fox in his place. He has averaged 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game this season, but Minnesota will now lean on Fox and Trey Edmonds as replacements in the frontcourt.

