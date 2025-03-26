Isaac Asuma confirms he will remain with Gophers and play for Niko Medved
Cherry, Minn. native Isaac Asuma was the most promising young player on Minnesota's roster last season, and he confirmed on Wednesday that he plans to remain with the program and play for new head coach Niko Medved next season.
"Team Together 〽️
Minnesota is home, can’t wait to get started building for next season!
Help us build by becoming a member/ contributing to Dinkytown Athletes," he posted on X.
Asuma was a four-star prospect in the class of 2024 following a storied prep school career at Cherry High School. He showed intriguing promise as a true freshman with the Gophers, averaging 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He was fairly efficient, with only 1.2 turnovers per game on 43.7/35.7/63.6 shooting splits. It was an up and down season, but he appears to have the tools to develop into a key contributor.
As Medved begins to build Minnesota's 2025-26 roster, Asuma looks like a player who could have a huge role next season. He's the first domino to fall in what will be a chaotic offseason.