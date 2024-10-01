Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team
The Big Ten announced its preseason All-Conference team on Tuesday and Gophers forward Dawson Garcia is one of 10 players recognized.
Last season, Garcia averaged a career-high 17.6 points to go along with 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game on 48.6/31.9/80.2 shooting splits. He had four double-doubles and 11 games with 20 or more points.
He opted to come back to Minnesota for one final season and he's viewed as a top-10 player in the conference. No team has more than one player on the list. Purdue point guard Braden Smith was voted the conference's Preseason Player of the Year.
Garcia had a small procedure done on his foot on the offseason, but he's now fully healthy and all signs point to him putting together his best season of basketball at the college level.
Minnesota will tip off the season Oct. 19 in an exhibition game against Bemidji State, with the regular season officially getting underway on Nov. 6 against Oral Roberts.