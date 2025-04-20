Minnesota prep star Nolan Groves commits to Texas Tech over Gophers
Nolan Groves, the 2025 Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year, will not be staying home to play for the Golden Gophers.
Groves committed to Texas Tech on Saturday, not long after completing an official visit with the Red Raiders. The Orono High School standout had received heavy interest from Minnesota after head coach Ben Johnson was fired and replaced by Niko Medved.
Orono head coach Barry Wohler told the Pioneer Press that Johnson never showed interest in Groves, though Medved really wanted him to stay home and wear the maroon and gold.
The 6-foot-5 guard was a standout for Orono, averaging 34.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while leading Orono to the Class 3A state tournament semifinals. He originally committed to play at Yale last June — he has a 4.40 grade-point average according to his X profile — but reopened his recruitment earlier this month.
Groves wasn't the only local standout to commit elsewhere on Saturday. Christian Wiggins, the top-ranked recruit in Minnesota in the class of 2026, committed to Iowa State.