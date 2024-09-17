Minnesota's Williams Arena ranked 9th-best in the Big Ten
We are getting closer to the return of college basketball, which means we are in the prime season of meaningless lists to get mad at.
National college basketball reporter Andy Katz ranked his top-10 arenas in the Big Ten and the Gophers' Williams Arena came in at No. 9 on the list.
Williams Arena, formerly known as the University of Minnesota Field House, is more commonly called 'The Barn' nowadays and it's been open for nearly 100 years dating back to its debut in 1927. It is now one of the oldest arenas in Division I college basketball and it is known for its raised floor above ground level.
Many fans of Gophers basketball have a love-hate relationship with the Barn, as it feels like an arena that was built in the 1920s. For what it lacks in modern technology or facilities, it makes up for with nostalgia and charm.
When Gophers basketball is at its best, the Barn is one of the most unique and lively atmospheres in the Big Ten. This is an extremely meaningless list but it might stoke a debate in your circle of family and friends. Either way, the next game inside the Barn will be the men's basketball exhibition contest aginst Bemidji State on Oct. 19.