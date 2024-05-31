North Dakota player of the year to visit Gophers next week
Reigning North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year Tommy Ahneman is expected to make an unofficial visit to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on June 5, according Gophers insider Ryan James.
Hailing from Fargo, North Dakota, Ahneman plays his high school ball for West Fargo Sheyenne, where he averaged 20.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game last season as a junior. He plays AAU basketball for Minnesota-based Howard Pulley on the EYBL circuit.
So far this spring, he has picked up offers from Iowa, Penn State and Old Dominion; joining a list that already included Furman, North Dakota, Montana and Weber State. The Gophers have not yet offered him, but they will have him on campus next week for an unofficial visit.
With no 2025 high school prospect currently committed to the Gophers, adding a player of Ahneman's ilk would make a lot of sense for the 2025-26 team-building strategy. Listed at 6-foot-10, he could begin to help Minnesota build a frontcourt of the future after Dawson Garcia, Parker Fox, Frank Mitchell and Trey Edmonds all graduate after the 2024-25 season.