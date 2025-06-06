Not done yet? Gophers reportedly interested in Miami transfer big man
According to a X post from The Portal Report, the Gophers are one of nine teams that have reached out to Miami (FL) transfer big man Kiree Huie since he decommitted from UTSA earlier this week.
Huie was battling injuries last season, and he played in only 14 games for the Hurricanes. In his last full college campaign, he averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks for Idaho State during the 2023-24 season.
Standing at 6-foot-9, Huie could provide Minnesota with some added depth in the frontcourt. He originally began his college career at the JUCO level for Odessa College in 2022-23, so he will have at least one season of eligibility remaining.
After officially adding North Carolina transfer forward Cade Tyson last week, the Gophers still have to roster spots available for their 2025-26 team. It's already June, so there are not many players left in the transfer portal, but adding Huie this late in the process could be a sneaky add from Niko Medved and his staff.