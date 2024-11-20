All Gophers

Parker Fox's buzzer-beating three gives Gophers halftime lead over Cleveland State

It is Fox's first career three-pointer in a Minnesota uniform.

Tony Liebert

Nov 19, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Parker Fox (23) works towards the basket as Cleveland State Vikings guard Chase Robinson (22) and guard Tevin Smith (0) defend during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Parker Fox (23) works towards the basket as Cleveland State Vikings guard Chase Robinson (22) and guard Tevin Smith (0) defend during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Gophers men's basketball team is stuck in another nonconference barn burner with Cleveland State. Parker Fox's first-career made three in a Minnesota uniform came at the first-half buzzer, which gave the Gophers a 31-29 lead heading into the locker room.

The game is currently broadcast on Big Ten Network as Minnesota looks to pick up its second straight win.

Tony Liebert
