Parker Fox's buzzer-beating three gives Gophers halftime lead over Cleveland State
It is Fox's first career three-pointer in a Minnesota uniform.
In this story:
The Gophers men's basketball team is stuck in another nonconference barn burner with Cleveland State. Parker Fox's first-career made three in a Minnesota uniform came at the first-half buzzer, which gave the Gophers a 31-29 lead heading into the locker room.
The game is currently broadcast on Big Ten Network as Minnesota looks to pick up its second straight win.
Published