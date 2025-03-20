Report: Gophers big man Frank Mitchell entering transfer portal
Mitchell played 29 games, including nine starts, in his one season at the U this year.
Gophers men's basketball forward Frank Mitchell is entering the NCAA transfer portal after one season at Minnesota, according to a report from League Ready's Sam Kayser. Mitchell played 29 games this season, including nine starts.
Mitchell is the third player to enter the transfer portal, joining Kadyn Betts and Tyler Cochran, since the Gophers fired coach Ben Johnson following the season. Mitchell transferred to the U from Canisius ahead of last season, and in 29 games for the Gophers in 2024-25, he averaged 4.9 points and 4.7 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game.
Whoever the next Gophers coach ends up being will have to fill some voids as the departures from the roster continue.
