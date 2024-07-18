Report: Gophers' Dawson Garcia recovering from foot surgery
Dawson Garcia is expected to be one of the top scorers in the Big Ten in 2024-25 but his health is now somewhat in question after a report saying he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury surfaced on Wednesday.
According to Jeff Wald of FOX9 in the Twin Cities, Garcia "suffered a left foot injury during summer workouts that required surgery." Wald reports that the injury will keep Garcia sidelined for 4-5 weeks.
If the injury and subsequent recovery does indeed have him back within five weeks, there should be little doubt that he'll be ready to play by the time the 2024-25 season begins in November.
Specifics about the type of injury and the date it occurred are unknown.
Garcia led Minnesota with 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season. He was voted All-Big Ten Second Team by the media and All-Big Ten Third Team by the coaches.