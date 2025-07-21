Report: Gophers' opponents revealed for Acrisure Invitational
According to The Desert Sun and sports columnist Shad Powers, matchups are set for the 2025 Acrisure Invitational. The Gophers will face Stanford on Thanksgiving Day, and then Santa Clara or St. Louis the following evening.
An official announcement from the Acrisure Series is expected to come on Monday morning. The Gophers confirmed their place as one of 20 teams in the event earlier this year, and the matchups and pod assignments are now known.
Stanford is entering year two both as a member of the ACC and under head coach Kyle Smith. Saint Louis and Santa Clara have been consistent mid-major programs in recent years, so both games will present Minnesota with a test.
We're one step closer to knowing the Gophers' official 2025 nonconference slate. Ten of the 11 matchups appear to be set, with the opener still unknown. With four games against mid to high-major programs, the schedule will have a few challenges for Niko Medved in his first season as head coach at Minnesota.
Potential 2025 nonconference schedule (10 games)
- Opener: ??
- Nov. 8: vs. Alcorn State
- Nov. 12: @ Missouri
- Nov. 15: vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
- Nov. ?: vs. Chicago State
- Nov. 22: vs. San Francisco (Sioux Falls)
- Nov. 25: vs. Stanford (Acrisure Invitational)
- Nov. 26: vs. St. Louis/Santa Clara (Acrisure Invitational)
- Dec. 14: vs. Texas Southern
- Dec. 21: vs. Campbell
- Dec. 29: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson