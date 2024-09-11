Report: Gophers to face Indiana in Bloomington on Dec. 9
The Gophers men's basketball team will face Indiana on Dec. 9 in Bloomington, Ind., in what's expected to be the Big Ten opener for both teams, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
As it stands now it would be the U's first true road game of the season. They will have a few neutral-site games before that, but have no other road nonconference games on the schedule. The Indiana game falls between nonconference games against Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 1 and FDU on Dec. 21.
The Gophers faced the Hoosiers twice last season and lost on both occassions — falling 74-62 in Bloomington on Jan. 12 and 70-58 at The Barn on March 6. Minnesota would like to see its fortunes change this season, but it'll face a tough Indiana team that brings in a strong class of transfers.