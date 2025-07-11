All Gophers

Report: Gophers to play at Kansas as part of 2025 non-conference schedule

Minnesota is building a seriously improved non-conference slate for next season.

Tony Liebert

Kansas fans get hyped during Late Night in the Phog Friday, October 18, 2024 inside Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas fans get hyped during Late Night in the Phog Friday, October 18, 2024 inside Allen Fieldhouse. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Gophers women's basketball will travel to historic Phog Allen Fieldhouse to face the Kansas Jayhawks on November 19, as part of their 2025 non-conference schedule, according to college basketball insider Talia Goodman.

Kansas is coming off a 16-14 season in 2024-25, but they've played in the NCAA Tournament in two of the last four seasons. Minnesota did not play a single true road game in the non-conference last season, but the matchup with the Jayhawks this season will give them a serious resume-building opportunity.

Related: Gophers women’s basketball invited to prestigious Bahamas tournament

Minnesota is 4-14 all-time against Kansas, with the last matchup coming in 2013 at Williams Arena. The Gophers have not played in Lawrence, Kansas, since 2012, which was a 65-53 loss.

The Gophers had one of the weaker non-conference schedules in the sport last season. Dawn Plitzuweit and her staff have done the complete opposite this offseason, and they've reportedly built a very competitive slate for 2025.

Reported 2025 non-conference schedule:

  • Nov. 19 @ Kansas
  • Nov. 24 vs. USF (Baha Mar Hoops Tournament)
  • Nov. 26 vs. Alabama or Harvard (Baha Mar Hoops Tournament)

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Basketball