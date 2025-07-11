Report: Gophers to play at Kansas as part of 2025 non-conference schedule

SCHEDULE NEWS: Gophers WBB will play at Phog Allen Fieldhouse against Kansas on Nov. 19 as part of their 2025 schedule, per @TaliaGoodmanWBB



A great true non-conference road game opportunity for Dawn Plitzuweit and her squad.