Report: Gophers to play at Kansas as part of 2025 non-conference schedule
Gophers women's basketball will travel to historic Phog Allen Fieldhouse to face the Kansas Jayhawks on November 19, as part of their 2025 non-conference schedule, according to college basketball insider Talia Goodman.
Kansas is coming off a 16-14 season in 2024-25, but they've played in the NCAA Tournament in two of the last four seasons. Minnesota did not play a single true road game in the non-conference last season, but the matchup with the Jayhawks this season will give them a serious resume-building opportunity.
Minnesota is 4-14 all-time against Kansas, with the last matchup coming in 2013 at Williams Arena. The Gophers have not played in Lawrence, Kansas, since 2012, which was a 65-53 loss.
The Gophers had one of the weaker non-conference schedules in the sport last season. Dawn Plitzuweit and her staff have done the complete opposite this offseason, and they've reportedly built a very competitive slate for 2025.
Reported 2025 non-conference schedule:
- Nov. 19 @ Kansas
- Nov. 24 vs. USF (Baha Mar Hoops Tournament)
- Nov. 26 vs. Alabama or Harvard (Baha Mar Hoops Tournament)