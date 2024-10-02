Target Center to host NCAA tournament games for first time ever in 2027
The NCAA announced Wednesday that Minneapolis will be a host site for the first and second rounds of the 2027 NCAA men's basketball tournament.
The games will be played at the Target Center, but the University of Minnesota will be considered the host school. Since hosting the men's Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2019, Minneapolis has hosted the men's and women's Big Ten Tournament multiple times and the women's Final Four in 2022.
Just last spring, Target Center hosted the men's and women's Big Ten tournaments, with Illinois beating Wisconsin the men's conference tournament title game and Caitlin Clark leading the Iowa Hawkeyes over Nebraska in the women's tournament championship.
The Metrodome hosted first- and second-round games in 1986, 1991, 2000 and 2009, and regionals in 1989, 1996, 2003 and 2006. Williams Arena hosted a regional in 1964 and a Final Four in 1951.
2027 will be the first time ever that the Target Center has hosted an NCAA tournament game.