Top-150 recruit Parker Jefferson picks Gophers over USC
Four-star stretch forward Parker Jefferson committed to the University of Minnesota on Wednesday night, choosing the Golden Gophers over the University of Southern California.
It's a big commitment for Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class as Jefferson, a 6-foot-10 forward from Inglewood, Cali., can shoot from deep and score at the rim. He joins guard Kai Shinholster (Philadelphia, Penn.) and Jacob Ross (Santa Clarita, Cali.) as 2025 commits.
“Minnesota made me feel so wanted in less than a month,” Jefferson said on Tipton Edits Instagram live Wednesday night. “Just the feeling I got ever since I stepped on campus. It was a genuine vibe."
Jefferson explained that he was informed by the Gophers that he could "come in and have an impact as a freshman." That tracks nicely considering Minnesota's key bigs this season — Dawson Garcia, Parker Fox and Trey Edmonds — are all out of eligibility after this season.
247Sports, On3 and Rivals rate Jefferson as a three-star recruit, while ESPN ranks him as a four-star prospect.
Shinholster, a 6-foot-5 guard, was Minnesota's first commitment for the 2025 recruiting cycle. Ross, a 6-foot-5 small forward, followed suit, and Jefferson marks the third commitment to the U of M.
Shinholster and Ross have officially signed with the Gophers.