Top-40 basketball recruit deciding between Gophers, 3 other schools
Canadian 2025 forward Cearah Parchment has cut her college choices down to the Gophers, Michigan, Maryland and Illinois. She is a four-star recruit who is ranked No. 39 overall in ESPN's HoopGurlz 2025 rankings.
Listed at 6-foot-2, Parchment is a talented two-way forward who as a junior last season played for Fort Erie International Academy in Fort Erie, Ontario. She also played for the Canadian National Team at the U17 World Cup this summer where she averaged 3.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
Minnesota currently has two players verbally committed to its 2025 recruiting class: Makena Christian and Zoey Bershers. Adding a commitment from a player like Parchment could give Gophers head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and her staff one of the best recruiting classes in the Big Ten.