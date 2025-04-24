All Gophers

Watch: Conversation with Seth Davis on Gophers basketball

National college basketball insider Seth Davis talked in-depth on Gophers hoops

Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports, Tony Liebert

In this story:

National college basketball analyst Seth Davis joins Tony Liebert to explain some of his past social media posts about Ben Johnson and Gophers basketball. They talk about Minnesota decision to move on from Johnson, the challenged coaching Gophers men's basketball presents and the upcoming future with Niko Medved. They touch on all of the challenges facing college sports and where Minnesota fits into things.

Watch the full 34-minute conversation below.

