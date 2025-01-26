Watch: Gophers' Ben Johnson gets doused in locker room after upset over No. 15 Oregon
It's been quite the run for the Gophers men's basketball team. After an 0-6 start to Big Ten play, the Gophers have now rattled off three straight conference victories, including Saturday's 77-69 upset over No. 15 Oregon at The Barn.
After their second ranked win in their last three games, Gophers coach Ben Johnson got a bath in the locker room.
Johnson and the Gophers have turned things around in a big way. The latest wins have Minnesota moving up the NET rankings, which rank the Division I programs in the country based on record, strength of schedule and other metrics. The NET rankings are used to determine seeding in the NCAA Tournament. The U is in the top 100 for the first time this year.
While the rough start for the Gophers likely rules them out from making the Big Dance, they're now up to No. 96 in the NET rankings, jumping eight spots after the Oregon upset. After three straight Quad 1 victories, which are home wins against teams in the top 30, neutral-site wins against teams in the top 50 or road wins against teams in the top 75, Minnesota has jumped from No. 137 to No. 96 — a 41-spot rise in just nine calendar days. There are more opportunities on the horizon.
The Gophers' schedule doesn't get any easier. They'll turn right to another ranked opponent when they take on No. 8 Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich., on Tuesday. That game is set for a 7 p.m. tipoff and will be streaming on Peacock.