Watch: Gophers crowd storms the court after upsetting No. 15 Oregon
Minnesota's crowd produced one of its best home environments of the season.
The red-hot Gophers knocked off No. 15 Oregon at Williams Arena on Saturday in front of one of their best home crowds of the season. It resulted in the second straight court storm at the Barn.
Saturday was the first home game since the spring semester began at the University of Minnesota, so the student section was bigger than it had been all season. There are a lot of opinions about courtstorming nowadays, but the Gophers have now had one in two straight home games. They'll have an opportunity for another one in two weeks against Illinois.
