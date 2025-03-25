All Gophers

Watch live: Niko Medved introduced as Minnesota Gophers head coach

Medved will speak to the media on Tuesday for the first time since being hired.

Mar 20, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Colorado State Rams head coach Niko Medved speaks to the media during the NCAA first round practice session at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The 19th head coach in Gophers men's basketball history, Niko Medved, will speak to the media for the first time since being hired at his introductory press conference on Tuesday. Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle is also expected to talk, and you can watch it live at 12 p.m. CT right here:

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

