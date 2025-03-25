Watch live: Niko Medved introduced as Minnesota Gophers head coach
Medved will speak to the media on Tuesday for the first time since being hired.
In this story:
The 19th head coach in Gophers men's basketball history, Niko Medved, will speak to the media for the first time since being hired at his introductory press conference on Tuesday. Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle is also expected to talk, and you can watch it live at 12 p.m. CT right here:
