Wisconsin will be without starter Max Klesmit against Gophers
Veteran Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit it listed as out for Wednesday night's game against the Gophers according to the Big Ten's pregame availibility report. It will be the second straight game he has missed due to a lingering lower-body injury.
Klesmit has started 27 games for Wisconsin this season, averaging 9.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 35.3/28.8/84.5 shooting splits this season. He did not play in the Badgers' 21-point win against the Gophers in Madison on Jan. 10.
Wisconsin was without Klesmit on Sunday for their loss against Michigan State. They opted to move Kamari McGee to the starting lineup and it's fair to assume they will do the same thing again tonight. There were no other notable injury announcements for either team.
