Wisconsin will be without starter Max Klesmit against Gophers

INJURY NEWS: Badgers guard Max Klesmit (lower body) will miss his second straight game tonight against the Gophers.



He is averaging 9.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season on 35.3/28.8/84.5 splits. He did not play against UMN on Jan. 10. pic.twitter.com/m2jvLEYBEU