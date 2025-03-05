All Gophers

Wisconsin will be without starter Max Klesmit against Gophers

Klesmit will miss his second straight game due to a lower-body injury.

Tony Liebert

Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit (11) hits a three-point basket during the second half of their game Saturday, February 22, 2025 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Oregon beat Wisconsin 77-73 in overtime.
Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit (11) hits a three-point basket during the second half of their game Saturday, February 22, 2025 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Oregon beat Wisconsin 77-73 in overtime. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Veteran Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit it listed as out for Wednesday night's game against the Gophers according to the Big Ten's pregame availibility report. It will be the second straight game he has missed due to a lingering lower-body injury.

Klesmit has started 27 games for Wisconsin this season, averaging 9.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 35.3/28.8/84.5 shooting splits this season. He did not play in the Badgers' 21-point win against the Gophers in Madison on Jan. 10.

Wisconsin was without Klesmit on Sunday for their loss against Michigan State. They opted to move Kamari McGee to the starting lineup and it's fair to assume they will do the same thing again tonight. There were no other notable injury announcements for either team.

feed

Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter.

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Basketball