2027 Minnesota standout Blake Betton to visit Gophers, Michigan, Iowa State

Betton received an offer from the Gophers this summer and he'll be visiting the campus on an unofficial status in October.

Joe Nelson

Blake Betton (left) with his father, Ray Betton, at a Gophers game last season.
Blake Betton (left) with his father, Ray Betton, at a Gophers game last season.
One of the top high school football players in Minnesota's graduating class of 2027 is lining up unofficial visits as his recruiting heats up entering his junior season.

Blake Betton, a 6-foot-2 safety and linebacker at Shakopee High School, confirmed on social media that he'll visit to Iowa State, Michigan and Minnesota in the coming months.

He'll visit Iowa State on Sept. 6 when the Cyclones host in-state rival Iowa. He'll be at Michigan for the Oct. 4 showdown against Wisconsin, and he'll visit his home state Gophers on Oct. 18. It's unclear if he'll attend the Oct. 17 Minnesota-Nebraska game at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Minnesota offered Betton a scholarship following his performance at a camp this summer.

"Wayzata's Eli Diane and Benilde-St. Margaret's OL Dajohn Yarborough are likely the top two in-state players in the class of 2027, but Betton has as good of an argument as any to be No. 3 on that list when rankings come out," Gophers On SI's Tony Liebert wrote in early June.

Betton, whose father, Ray Betton, is the head coach at Shakopee, has received at least 11 offers from Division I programs, with others including Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Washington State.

Joe Nelson
