3-star safety Grant Grayton decommits from Gophers after weekend visit to Kentucky
Grayton will no longer be comming to Minnesota.
In this story:
Early National Signing Day is here and Olney, Maryland safety Grant Grayton is the Gophers' first flip. He has not officially committed to Kentucky, but he de-committed from Minnesota on Wednesday and all signs point towards him becoming a Wildcat.
Grayton had been committed to the Gophers since July 30, but he took an official visit to Kentucky last weekend on Nov. 29 and it seemingly swayed his decision. Safety is a position that Minnesota has plenty of young depth at, led by players like Koi Perich and Kerry Brown.
He was the 13th-highest-ranked player in the 2025 class for the Gophers, but they've has had 16 players and counting already put pen to paper today. Follow along for live updates all day.
Published