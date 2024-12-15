6-foot-5 edge rusher Steven Curtis commits to Gophers
As we've noted, it's a big weekend for transfer portal players visiting the University of Minnesota and on Sunday the Gophers struck with a commitment from defensive line transfer Steven Curtis.
Curtis is a 6-foot-5 defensive end who has two years of eligibility remaining.
As a sophomore this season for the 10-4 Redbirds, Curtis had four sacks and eight QB hits to go along with 46 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss, according to official team stats.
Curtis should have a chance to crack the starting lineup with edge rushers Jah Joyner and Danny Striggow both moving on after their redshirt senior seasons.
The 19-year-old is originally from West Palm Beach, Florida.
