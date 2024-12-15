All Gophers

6-foot-5 edge rusher Steven Curtis commits to Gophers

Joe Nelson

Iowa's Cade McNamara (12) prepares to throw the ball as Illinois State's Steven Curtis (8) defends Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa’s Cade McNamara (12) prepares to throw the ball as Illinois State’s Steven Curtis (8) defends Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK
As we've noted, it's a big weekend for transfer portal players visiting the University of Minnesota and on Sunday the Gophers struck with a commitment from defensive line transfer Steven Curtis.

Curtis is a 6-foot-5 defensive end who has two years of eligibility remaining.

As a sophomore this season for the 10-4 Redbirds, Curtis had four sacks and eight QB hits to go along with 46 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss, according to official team stats.

Curtis should have a chance to crack the starting lineup with edge rushers Jah Joyner and Danny Striggow both moving on after their redshirt senior seasons.

The 19-year-old is originally from West Palm Beach, Florida.

Joe Nelson
