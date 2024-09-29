After valiant effort at Michigan, Minnesota opens as big home underdog against USC
The Minnesota Golden Gophers gave the Michigan Wolverines all they could handle at "The Big House" but it isn't enough to convince the oddsmakers that they deserve more respect in this week's showdown against No. 11 Southern California.
According to the DraftKings sportsbook, USC is a 9.5-point favorite over the Gophers. That's a big number considering the game is being played at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
USC defeated Wisconsin 38-21 on Saturday to improve to 3-1. The only loss for the Trojans so far was a 27-24 defeat at Michigan. It's the same final score from Michigan's win over Minnesota on Saturday, though the Gophers would've been in field goal range had their onside kick recovery not be overturned by an offsides penalty.
The offsides penalty has been scrutinized because replays appeared to show the Gophers were in legal positions when kicker Dragan Kesich booted the football off the tee. Had the call never been made, the Gophers may have won a game that they were trailing 24-3 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The Week 6 Big Ten matchup between the Gophers and USC kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on Big Ten Network.