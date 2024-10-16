Aireontae Ersery on pace for All-American status according to midseason list
Gophers star left tackle Aireontae Ersery has been named a midseason second-team All-American by The Athletic.
Minnesota's fourth-year offensive lineman was on all of the major award watch lists and preseason All-American teams. Roughly halfway through the season, he has lived up to the hype.
Through seven games in 2024, Ersery has played 428 snaps, earning a 74.3 overall Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade. His pass blocking has received a 78.4 grade, while his run blocking is at 68.7. In 258 pass-blocking snaps, he's allowed only seven pressures and one sack on the year. Four of those pressures came in one game against Michigan.
LSU's Will Campbell and Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. are the first-team All-Americans at the offensive tackle position on The Athletic's list. Ersery is joined by West Virginia's Wyatt Milum on the second team.
Center John Michael Schmitz was the last Gophers offensive lineman to earn All-American status, doing so in 2022. Before that, you have to go back to Greg Eslinger in 2005. Ersery has the chance to join elite company this season.
He also has the potential to hear his name called in the first round of next spring's NFL Draft and become the first Gophers offensive tackle this millennium to become an All-American. Ersery is well on his way to becoming one of the most accomplished offensive linemen in the program's recent history.