Announcer spits mayo-dipped ice cream bar into trash can during Gophers bowl game
The Duke's Mayo Bowl theatrics are in full swing on the ESPN broadcast. Play-by-play announcer Matt Barrie dipped a dove chocolate bar into a jar of mayo and almost immediately spit it out.
The Mayo Bowl has notoriously become one of the most chaotic bowl games on ESPN's schedule. The broadcast crew has already tried bananas, ice cream bars and pizza dipped in the Duke's Mayo all before halftime.
Minnesota took a 21-10 lead heading into the half and I would imagine that the broadcast team will continue to do everything they can to get the Duke's Mayo into the broadcast.
