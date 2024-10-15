Another for Koi Perich's trophy case as star freshman wins national award
Koi Perich is on a meteoric rise to stardom after bursting onto the scene as a true freshman starting at safety for the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
After being named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday, Perich was honored Tuesday when he was named the Thorpe Award National Defensive Back of the Week. The awards were given to Perich after he helped Minnesota defeat UCLA 21-17 at The Rose Bowl Stadium with a pair of interceptions.
His first interception was a diving play that set uip the Gophers for a touchdown and a 14-10 lead. His second ended the game. It was his second consecutive game-sealing interception.
Perich has only started two games but he leads the Gophers with four interceptions, which ties him for second nationally, trailing only California's Nohl Wiliams, who has six.
Perich appears destined to become the next great safety at the U of M, following in the footsteps of Tyler Nubin, Antoine Winfield, Jordan Howden and going all the way back to Tyrone Carter.