Big Ten Power Rankings: Where are the Gophers after two-straight wins?
The Gophers have picked up two-straight wins in the Big Ten for the first time since last October. Heading into a bye week they're 2-2 in the conference, so where do they stack up with five conference games left to play?
Big Ten Power Rankings:
1. Oregon
Amidst their first season in the Big Ten, the Ducks are coming off an impressive win over Ohio State at home, making them more than worthy of the top spot in the conference.
2. Ohio State
Despite losing to Oregon on the road, Ohio State still has the best roster in the conference and they control their own destiny in hopes of playing in the Big Ten championship game.
3. Penn State
The Nittany Lions survived an overtime thriller on the road against USC. They will host Ohio State on Nov. 2 in a marquee matchup.
4. Indiana
Under first-year head coach Curt Cignetti, Indiana is the surprise of the conference. They will face their first real test of the season this week at home against Nebraska.
5. Iowa
The Hawkeyes have only one loss in the conference and it's against Ohio State. Their offense came alive with 40 points against Washington last week.
6. Illinois
Illinois survived an overtime scare last week against Purdue. They will look to keep an impressive season going this week at home against Michigan.
7. Nebraska
Nebraska's lone loss came in overtime at home to Illinois, but they will have a chance to pick up a big win this week on the road against Indiana.
8. Washington
Washington was beaten handily in their first trip to Kinnick Stadium against Iowa. Despite two conference losses, I still think they're one of the tougher teams in the middle of the standings.
9. Michigan
The defending national champions have struggled without Jim Harbaugh. It looked like they found something at quarterback with Jack Tuttle, they will have a chance for a big win this week against Illinois.
10. Minnesota
The Gophers have swept the Los Angeles schools and now sit 2-2 in conference. They have gotten through the tough part of their schedule heading into the bye week.
11. USC
Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are a few plays away from being undefeated in the conference. They've lost to Michigan, Minnesota and Penn State by a combined 13 points.
12. Wisconsin
The Badgers have started to find their rhythm with blowout wins over Purdue and Rutgers. After a trap game against Northwestern this week, they will have a big one against Penn State at home.
13. Rutgers
Rutgers started the season strong with impressive wins over Virginia Tech and Washington, but after back-to-back losses against Nebraska and Wisconsin, they face a must-win game this week against UCLA.
14. Michigan State
First-year head coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans have held their own this season. They host Iowa this week in what could be a statement game.
15. Northwestern
Head coach David Braun and the Wildcats have an opportunity to carry some momentum from last road week's win over Maryland into a home opportunity against Wisconsin.
16. Maryland
The Terrapins face a lot of questions after getting blown out at home last week against Northwestern. It does not get easier as they will host USC this week.
17. Purdue
After taking Illinois to the wire, Purdue proved that they will not be a pushover this season, but they still have not beaten an FBS team in 2024.
18. UCLA
The Bruins gave Minnesota all they could handle, but they are still looking for their first win as a Big Ten program, which could come this week against Rutgers.